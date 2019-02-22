Hartlepool singers hit the right note for these worthy causes

Two great causes have received welcome cash boosts thanks to the generosity of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.

Hartlepool Coastwatch and the Great North Air Ambulance were both presented with cheques totalling £1,000 from the proceeds of the choir’s popular Christmas concert.

John Rutherford (left) and Mick Waller of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir present Tracy Bowstead of the Great North Air Ambulance with �800.

Tracy Bowstead from the air ambulance service collected £800 while Hartlepool Coastwatch received £200 at the Duke of Cleveland pub on the Headland.

Duncan Graham, chairman of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, said: “Everything donated today is from the proceeds of our Christmas concert; ticket sales and a raffle.

“It was our 37th and we have donated to local charities every year.

“We always nominate one major charity which this year was the Great North Air Ambulance, then we look at smaller ones where a couple of hundred pound can help them.”

Both organisations were delighted at the choir’s support.

Tracy Bowstead, a fundraising assistant with the air ambulance, said: “Our crews will be over the moon.

“Last year we were called out over 1,000 times and each call out can cost a few thousand pounds.

“Without donations like this from the generosity of the public and groups like the choir we wouldn’t be able to continue to do that.”

Hartlepool Coastwatch is based above the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club on the marina and keeps a watchful eye on the coast every day of the year.

It is manned entirely by volunteers.

Reg Gant, of Hartlepool Coastwatch, said: “We keep a watch over the docks, beaches and walkways.

“We are there 8am-4pm seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year.

“We have to raise every single penny that we make so £200 is a fantastic help to keep the station going.”

Other local causes to have benefited from the choir in recent years include Hartlepool Macmillan branch, Hartlepool Blind Welfare, Hartlepool and East Durham Mind, Alice House Hospice and St Mary’s Church.

One of next year’s chosen charities is Hartlepool RNLI.

Hartlepool Coastwatch are in need of more volunteers.

To find out more call (01429) 274931 or visit the website at www.hartlepool-coastwatch.co.uk