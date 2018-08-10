Hartlepool sisters’ close shave to raise cash for charity

Two Hartlepool sisters had a close shave for charity and raised over £1,000 in the process.

Kelly Tipp and her sister Lisa McAllister had their heads shaved after signing up to Macmillan Cancer Support’s initiative Brave the Shave.

Sisters Lisa McAllister (left) and Kelly Tipp had their heads shaved for Macmillan Cancer's Brave The Shave at Ronnies Barbers, Owton Manor Lane.

Between them they have raised around £1,200 so far in sponsorship for the cancer charity.

Ronnie Eve, of Ronnie’s barbers in Owton Manor Lane made short work of Lisa and Kelly’s locks with his razor.

Lisa, 45, said: “Kelly has been a paramedic for about 20 years so she sees a lot of people with illnesses.

“She wanted to do something and it was her idea. I didn’t want her to do it on her own and with the two of us we could raise more money.”

Ronnie shaving Kelly's hair

Lisa confessed to feeling nervous at the prospect of losing her hair which was about 18 inches long.

She said: “I was absolutely petrified. It was a big thing as I have had long hair for the last 20 years.

“At one point I thought I was going to burst into tears then someone said something funny and I was OK.

“At the end of the day they need the money more than I need the hair.”

Lisa in the chair.

Colleagues at Mammoet, a heavy lifting and transport company, in Thornaby where Lisa works have donated £700.

Kelly, 41, a married mum to two young children Alfie and Harry-Thomas, has raised around £500.

Ronnie did the shave for free and also gave the girls £100 himself towards their fund.

Lisa has had lots of positive feedback about her new look.

“My partner said he likes it and everybody at work say I suit it, so it makes it a lot easier,” she added.

Macmillan says across the UK, more than 8,500 people have been inspired to sign up for Brave the Shave this year raising over £1.1million, enough to fund 21 nurses for a year.