Hartlepool Sixth Form College backs Mail awards

Hartlepool Sixth Form College’s boss has spoken of his pride in backing this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

The college has built up an impressive reputation for sport with its athlete programmes and Elite Sports Academies being recognised on a national level.

Best of Hartlepool Awards sponsors.

Now it is lending its support to the Sports Team of the Year accolade in the Mail’s annual awards.

Mark Hughes, head of Hartlepool Sixth Form College, said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting the Sports Team of the Year category at the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“Hartlepool Sixth Form College has developed an outstanding reputation for sport, with our athlete programmes and Elite Sports Academies being recognised on a national level.

“The college’s reputation has been further enhanced with our recent Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) accreditation, which recognises our commitment to ensure talented student athletes can combine academic excellence with elite performance sport.

“We are therefore delighted to be celebrating the outstanding sporting achievement of local teams.”

The college provides a range of full-time further education opportunities for around 800 students aged 16 to 19.

It aims to develop and positively shape lives, communities and the economy through teaching, learning and development of skills.

The college has facilities and resources to ensure students are taught in state-of-the-art learning environments and recently it launched a new digital suite.

This summer students achieved 100% pass rate in 15 A-level subjects with an impressive 68.3% of A-level students gaining grades A*-C.

Once again, this year’s line-up is full of worthy nominees will be recognised for their achievements at an awards ceremony held at the Hardwick Hall Hotel on Thursday, November 22.

This year the Best of Hartlepool Awards have also been sponsored by Stagecoach North East, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Bailey and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

Make sure you follow the Hartlepool Mail for full reports of the awards and watch out for coverage on the night through Twitter and on the Hartlepool Mail’s website at www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk

We will also bring you a full report of the events at the competition in the Hartlepool Mail the next day.

Continue to get the Mail for our pull-out supplement with more photographs and reaction from winners in the days to come.