Hartlepool snooker players racking up the cash for Kyle’s fund

Snooker players from a Hartlepool club chalked up more money for a great cause when they wore their Christmas jumpers.

The lads, who play at the South Durham Steelworkers Social Club, racked up sponsorship to wear the colourful outfits.

It helped them to raise £7,000 for Kyle Crompton, the young son of former club member John Crompton, who died in a car crash in France in 2016.

Kyle was also injured in the crash.

Dwane Douglas, one of the snooker players at the club in Westbourne Road, said: “Over the last 18 months the snooker lads alone have raised £7,000 for Kyle from raffles, bike rides, we have done kids’ fun days and discos.

“There are only about 10 or 12 lads in the team, so I think for a small set of lads to raise £7,000 is absolutely outstanding.

“We are hoping to get it to £10,000 in the next year.”

Dwane and other club members completed a 155-mile bike ride from Dunbar in Scotland to Hartlepool in the summer, which raised £2,400 for Kyle’s fund, plus £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, £1,000 for Alice House Hospice and £1,100 for the cancer unit at Hartlepool hospital.

The snooker players are certainly a charitable bunch when it comes to supporting good causes.

In previous years the lads have grown their sideburns in support of the hospice.

They also grew moustaches to raise £1,200 for Hartlepool Over 50s and Disabled Snooker League in a ‘Cash for Tache’ fundraiser.

Last year, they raised more than £3,000 in memory of friend and snooker league secretary John Cox in a 24-hour marathon on the baize.