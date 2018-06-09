Hartlepool social club’s Elvis night really paid off for charity

Two great Hartlepool causes said ‘thank you very much’ after a social club raised money for them in an Elvis tribute night.

Staff at the chemotherapy unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and Alice House Hospice have each been presented with £600 thanks to the South Durham Social Club.

A number of people dressed as Elvis for the fun night

The club in Westbourne Road raised an impressive £1,200 when visitors let their hair down for the Elvis night.

A top Elvis tribute act performed on stage and a number of those in the audience got into the spirit by donning white jumpsuits and Elvis wigs.

Club member Dwane Douglas said: “It was a great night and everybody loved it.

“It was really full and was just a proper enjoyable night.

Left to right: Dwane Douglas, hospice nurse Paula Tempest, Robbie Pattison and Brian Minton

“There were about 30 or 40 all dressed up. The women wore 50s clothes and the men came as Elvis.

“We had an Elvis tribute act called Aaron Walker.

“He is only 18 but is one of the best Elvis tribute acts in the UK.

“For a single night it was a good amount of money that was raised for two great charities.”

Dwane thanked sponsors who contributed £500 while the rest of the total came from a raffle, entry to the night and football cards.

He also praised Brian Minton and Robbie Pattison for their hard work to make the night a success.

Dwane, Brian and Robbie recently presented the night’s proceeds to Alice House Hospice and the chemotherapy unit at the hospital.

Up to 600 patients a month receive treatment at the chemotherapy day unit.

And the hospice offers specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

The cost of maintaining that care to the hospice is £3.2 million this year, with £2.7m needing to be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

South Durham Social Club has a long-standing tradition of supporting local charities and causes close to their heart.

Snooker players have raised in excess of £7,000 for the young son of former club member, who died in a car crash in France in 2016.

Last summer, they also raised £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, £1,000 for the hospice and £1,100 for the cancer unit after doing a 155-mile sponsored bike ride from Scotland.