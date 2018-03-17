Hartlepool Sport Relief event cancelled as ‘mini Beast from the East’ bites

Organisers have had to cancel a charity event over adverse weather conditions dubbed the “mini Beast from the East”.

Hartlepool’s Sport Relief mile was due to take place at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, in West Harbour, on Sunday.

The Heugh Breakwater takes a battering during stormy weather. Picture: TOM BANKS

The event was been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s sport and physical activity team but bosses took the decision to call it off.

It comes as an amber warning was issued by the Met Office for snow and ice on Saturday and Sunday.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to the severe weather which is forecast for the weekend, we have had to cancel this Sunday morning’s Sport Relief Mile event at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club. We are very sorry for any disappointment which this may cause.”

The forecast over the weekend predicts that conditions could worsen and temperatures fall below freezing, even with some snow.

Today is expected to be bright but bitterly cold, with icy surfaces possible as raw winds bring in scattered blustery snow showers throughout.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above 3c.

Snow is also predicted throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is very cold initially, with some further blustery snow showers and raw easterly winds.

Gradual improvement is likely from Monday, becoming more settled but with overnight frosts remaining likely.

Nationwide up to 4in of snow could fall in some parts of the country this weekend as temperatures are set to tumble.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “The best way to describe this is as a real return to wintry conditions.

“‘Bitterly cold’ is the best way to describe it - temperatures on the face of it probably just around freezing, but with wind it’s going to feel well below freezing.”

The cold weather should only last a few days - by Tuesday, temperatures will be getting back to average.