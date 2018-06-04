Hartlepool store helps spread dementia awareness message

A team from a Hartlepool supermarket helped spread the message about the advice and support that is available to those living with dementia.

Selina Wilson, community champion at the Tesco Extra store in the town’s Burn Road, was joined by colleagues Gill Bradley and Donna Hotham at the Dementia Awareness event.

Organised by Feel Good in Hartlepool and Hartlepool’s Dementia Friendly group, the initiative was an opportunity for people living with dementia and those who care for them to talk to the different services and access what help and support is available to them.

“Services represented on the day included Hartlepool Healthwatch, assistance living services and The Bridge, amongst many others,” said Selina.

“There was also a tea dance which offered the opportunity for those feeling isolated to socialise and make friends.

“We provided the tea and coffee and served refreshments throughout, and also did all the washing up!

“We also provided fresh fruit for the buffet, which went down a storm.”

Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a group of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80% of cases.

Vascular dementia, which occurs after a stroke, is the second most common dementia type.

But there are many other conditions that can cause symptoms of dementia, including some that are reversible, such as thyroid problems and vitamin deficiencies.