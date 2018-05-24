Hartlepool store looking for new charity to help

A Hartlepool supermarket has launched a search for a new charity to support.

Sainsbury’s at Middle Warren is calling on local charities to nominate themselves to be its next flagship local charity partner.

At the end of May, the store will shortlist three charities and then put it to customers to decide in a vote.

The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising.

Over the last year the store has supported Alice House Hospice including by holding a Tree of Remembrance in store at Christmas, hamper raffles and numerous other fundraising activities and money raised from the sale of carrier bags.

Neil Whales, store manager at Sainsbury’s Middle Warren, said: “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community.

“We’ve had a great year working in partnerships with Alice House Hospice and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

Last year, Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme raised over £1.2 million, providing support to charities across the UK.

The company said: “At Sainsbury’s, we want to make as big and positive an impact as possible in our local communities.

“So every year we work together with our customers and colleagues to support a local cause at the heart of the local community.

“These are collaborative partnerships that include a range of support such as awareness-raising and fundraising in store, volunteering and donations.”

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity, so anyone who works for a charity, or would like to encourage a local charity to apply can collect a form from the store.

Store colleagues will then shortlist the applications and decide on a final three to take through to voting.

Nominations close on Tuesday, May 29, and the shortlisted charities will be announced in June.

Customers will be able to vote in stores and online between June 11 and 24.

For more details go to www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk