Hartlepool stores report bumper Boxing Day sales figures

Shoppers flocked to Hartlepool’s shopping centre to grab a Boxing Day bargain.

Bosses at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre have reported a bumper day of sales as thousands of customers took advantage of savings.

Shoppers at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre's Boxing Day sales.

They said there were some great post-Christmas offers available across the centre.

Centre bosses also said Black Friday marked the start of the festive shopping period but has not stopped the “very well-established” Boxing Day sales remaining a success for retailers in the town.

The shopping centre saw web traffic spike and social media enquiries increase in the run up to the Boxing Day bonanza – as shoppers prepared themselves to make the most of deals in their favourite shops including Primark, River Island and H&M.

Mark Rycraft, the manager at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “We enjoyed an extremely busy day and it was great that so many people from across Hartlepool shook off the Christmas slumber and grabbed some brilliant bargains throughout the stores.

“It was wonderful seeing families spending time together as they spent their Christmas cash.”

Despite the popularity of the American-transplant Black Friday, in November, Mark said he was pleased to see so many shoppers on one of the most quintessentially British days of shopping.

He said: “Recently Black Friday has marked the start of the festive shopping period as savvy shoppers stock up on discounted items for their Christmas gifts.

“Boxing Day sales are a very well-established period in the British retail calendar and it was great to see that being the case again this year.

“A number of stores from across the centre will have offers right up until the New Year and I’m looking forward to welcoming even more smiling faces as they make the most of the great deals available.”