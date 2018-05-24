Hartlepool student caught up in Manchester bombing finds comfort in return to the city

A Hartlepool student caught up in the Manchester bombing has spoken of how she was comforted by the outpouring of unity on a return to the city.

On the first anniversary of the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 and injured hundreds more, Chloe Park, 17 and mum Janette, 50, returned to the site for the first time.

Members of the public gather in St Ann's Square, Manchester, as they listen to the Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral, marking one year since the attack on Manchester Arena. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Although Hartlepool College of Further Education student Chloe has suffered panic attacks as a result of the terrifying incident, she felt it was important to return to the arena to pay her respects to those who did not make it home that night.

She and her mum, who’d attended the Ariana Grande concert with her on May 22 last year, laid flowers and released a balloon at the arena as Manchester came together to remember the dead.

Chloe, who lives with her mum and dad John in Shotton Colliery, said: “There was a mixture of feelings. I felt really sad to return to the arena and we both cried, but I felt safe this time. It was a struggle going as I still can’t go to certain places and I thought I might have a panic attack, but I didn’t. There was lots of police around and lots of people there paying their respects.

“Going to Manchester was something we felt we had to do. It felt a bit surreal to be there, especially when we saw Prince William and Theresa May go past on their way to the memorial service at Manchester Cathedral, but it was comforting to be there too, with everyone coming together.”

Chloe and Janette at Manchester Arena where she released her balloon

Chloe and Janette ran for their lives after they heard the bomb go off as they were exiting the arena last year.

For three hours, they were unable to be reunited with John who had been waiting outside to collect his wife and daughter.

On Tuesday a national minute’s silence was held to honour those who died when Salman Abedi killed himself and 22 others, including Hartlepool-born Jane Tweddle, 51, in a suicide bombing that rocked the world.

In Manchester, there was a day of remembrance, including the service at the cathedral, a memorial tree trail on which visitors posted messages of hope and a mass sing-a-long in the city’s Albert Square called Manchester Together.

Ariana Grande tweeted her support saying: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day. She added: “So wish I were there with u all today. u have no idea. love you so v much.”