Hartlepool student set to step back to 1940s for show

She’s gonna take a sentimental journey - right back to the days of the Second World War.

University student Abigail Anderson, 21, from Hartlepool, has come up with a trip down Memory Lane with a real difference.

In the mood to fundraise - from left to right - Emily, Abigail and Louise Anderson.

Abigail is staging her own show titled A Celebration Of Wartime at the Avenue Ballroom in town.

It’s a celebration of British history complete with live music, period costume, and afternoon teas.

There’s dancing, a Wall Of Fame featuring local war heroes, and soloist Yvonne Slater singing 1940-style songs. There will be raffles, games, and a chance to dress up in clothing from the era.

And it has all been put together by Abigail as the final piece for her performing arts degree at Teesside University. The show starts at 5.30pm on Sunday, April 29, and doors open at 5pm. Proceeds from the show will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Help For Heroes.

Abigail explained: “We had a choice of either being in a show or putting a show on. I chose to direct my own show. I wanted it to be audience related so people can do what they want to do. They can go and have afternoon tea, look at the Wall Of Fame of local war heroes, or there are props if they want to get dressed up.”

Despite months of work, Abigal said: “I have actually loved it. I have done charity work since I was little and I have been involved in shows since I was growing up.”

Abigail’s aim is to go on to do a teaching degree and become a performing arts teacher. “The dream,” she said, “is to be on stage but we will see.”

Abigail is no stranger to fundraising and, in July last year, she organised a charity gig where more than £1,500 was raised at the Raglan Quoit Club.

Her 17-year-old sister Emily was at the Ariana Grande concert in May last year when a bomb went off, killing 22 people. Emily was at Manchester Arena with mum Louise, and Abigail had been on her way to meet them outside.

Abigail organised the fundraiser with boyfriend Daniel Hewitson and eight local acts performed, while there was a range of other activities, including face painting, a pub quiz and a raffle.

Now comes Abigail’s latest event.

Tickets for A Celebration Of Wartime are £6 (including afternoon tea and snacks) and they are available either by emailing abigailanderson@hotmail.co.uk or by visiting ‘A Celebration Of Wartime’ on Facebook’.