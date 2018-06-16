Hartlepool studio opens its doors as it showcases efforts to back the next generation of stars

Talented singers and musicians were invited to put their skills to the test at an event to champion the work of a Hartlepool organisation.

Kyle's Dream has been set up in Hartlepool by Ian and Dawn McManus in memory of their son, who died 11 years ago aged just 16,

It aims to raise confidence, self belief and self esteem by giving people access to the creative arts.

Today the couple opened the doors of their Whitby Street base to give people the chance to see what they have on offer.

Among the guests was 13-year-old Academy at Shotton Hall student Courtney Hadwin, from Hesleden, who is through to the live shows of America's Got Talent, who met other visitors to the day.

She has previously worked with Red Dreams, the charity established by the couple, which folded earlier this year under the management of a team of trustees.

The event also welcomed performances by singing sisters Liv 'N' G and harmony quartet The Jades, while youngsters also got the chance to hit the right notes with a kiddie karaoke.

Dawn said: "The place was packed and we got to meet lots of new people who came down to find out what we're about.

"We've got people signed up to different group sessions, which is really good, and there were lots of people asking what we are doing, because we'd never met them before.

"We're also doing guitar and drum taster sessions and even the parents were asking about their availability.

"It was great to have Courtney come along and people were taking selfies with her and she had a glitter tattoo done on her hand and was just enjoying all the things girls do.

"It was also good to see girls of about eight or nine meet her, because they could see how well she's doing."

A raffle and tombola also ran during the day.

Dawn and Ian have set up Kyle's Dream earlier this year to continue the support work they first set out on in memory of their son, with both cleared of any wrongdoing following a Cleveland Police investigation launched following claims made by Red Dreams' trustees.

More about the work of Kyle's Dream can be found through its Facebook page.