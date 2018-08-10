Hartlepool Tall Ship crew coming home as heroes after race success

The jubilant crew of a Hartlepool ship is celebrating a fantastic result in one of the world’s most prestigious sailing events.

The Black Diamond of Durham finished fourth in the overall fleet in this year’s Tall Ships Races, and second in her class.

Overall, this is the best we have done. We came second in the races in our class and second throughout the series. It means we are bringing two trophies back to Teesside Calvyn Whitehand

The 44ft-long class C sloop stormed to two second places in the race legs, out of a fleet of around 65 ships.

She’s due back in Hartlepool today to return to her home at the Marina.

Skipper Calvyn Whitehand said: “It has been a very good summer. There was quite a lot of light headwind and it suited the smaller boats rather than the bigger ones.

Calvyn reflected on a wonderful summer which started at Sunderland’s Tall Ships leg in July.

“It is always nice when the race comes home to Hartlepool, Sunderland, Newcastle, the North East as a whole and hopefully, the public enjoyed it,” he said.

“The crew has been great this year and they really joined together. There have been high spots and low spot but hopefully the highs outweighed the lows.”

One particular highlight for Calvyn was the cruise in company leg from Esbjerg to Stavanger.

The Cruise In Company is a non-competitive voyage where sail trainees get to experience friendship and adventure as they head to the next port in the race series.

He said: “It was really nice to mingle with different nations such as the Dutch and Polish and French boats. We all gelled really well.”

For Calvyn, it was another memorable year in his own tall ships journey which has lasted for around 20 years. And for his boat, there was yet another achievement to add to an ever-growing list.

Sail Training International - the organisation which runs the races - bestowed the honour of Outstanding Achievement For Commitment To The Races - on the Black Diamond.

Since the early 1990s, she has not missed a Tall Ships Races.

The 2018 results classifications show;

* Black Diamond was second in class C in the race from Sunderland to Esbjerg.

* It was the same result in the second of the two races, from Stavanger to Harlingen. Once again, Black Diamond was the class C runner-up to Hosanna.

* Black Diamond finished fourth overall in this year’s races on a corrected time of 10 days, 3 hours, 46 minutes and 17 seconds.

* The only ships ahead of her were the Russian giant Mir which was the overall winner, the French ship Hosanna in second, and the Jolie Brise from the UK in third.