Hartlepool team to take national champs after winning consecutive leagues

A team of veterans are heading backing to the the Champions League for the second year in a row.

The Seaton Strollers walking football team - made up of talented over-50s and 60s - have dominated the North-East’s football circles for the second year in a row.

They turned on the style in the Northumberland Football Association-ran Walking Football League to win the title in consecutive years.

It means the Strollers, who play out of Seaton Carew FC, will now head to Solihull for the nationals later this year looking to go one better than last time around.

Team manager Dave Lobb said: “It’s been another fantastic year, and we only went and won the League Cup to complete the double.

“It was another great team performance and hopefully we can continue in this rich vein of form when we head to Solihull for the nationals.

“It would be amazing if we can go down there and cap it off by being crowned the best walking team in England because we were unlucky last year.”

The nationals will see all of the area champions go head-to-head at the Walking Football Centre in the Midlands.

Seaton Strollers are hoping their title winning form can attract sponsors ahead of a huge year when they are looking to make national headlines as the best walking footballers in the country.

In the League Cup finals earlier this month there were some stunning saves from goalkeeper Ian Hodgson, including a penalty in the semi-final sporting his lucky AC Milan Champions League shirt.

But it was an excellent overall team performance to deliver the latest trophy, just building on the progress made over the last few years.

The Seaton Strollers meet up for training sessions at the Seaton Domes on Tees Road 7-8 on a Tuesday night, and new players are welcome.

For anyone interested in sponsoring the Strollers contact Dave Lobb on 07974186699.