Hartlepool teen arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

A 17-year-old from Hartlepool has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following reports he was driving erratically.

The driver was pulled over by police officers on the A689 following a report from a member of the public.

Cleveland Police said the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Following information from a member of the public about a VW Polo being driven erratically on the A689, an RPU unit located the vehicle.

“The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and enquiries are ongoing.”