Hartlepool teenager chosen for national honour

A Hartlepool teenager has been chosen as a national ambassador for young people.

English Martyrs Sixth Form College student, Amy McBean, has been chosen from thousands to be a regional youth board representative for National Citizen Service (NCS).

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The Year 12 girl was among 4,000 teenagers from the North East, and 100,000 nationally, who took part in the 2017 NCS programme, with just 13 exceptional graduates chosen to join the regional NCS youth board.

Amy has already joined up with youth board colleagues from around the country at NCS Kickstart, which is a leadership training programme to equip members with skills for the year ahead.

She also hosted NCS Fresh at Durham University, which is an action-planning day for local youth boards.

Next, Amy and her peers on the regional board will play a vital role in shaping the future of NCS and will contribute towards a hard-hitting social action project.

Amy said: “I’m really excited about working with NCS and making a positive impact on the local environment.”

David Roberts, acting head of sixth form, said: “This is fantastic for Amy and we are all really pleased for her.

“Amy is a model student and we are proud to have her as a student at The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

“She possesses all the excellent qualities needed to be successful with her role as a regional youth board representative for National Citizen Service.

Amy McBean.

“We are positive she will have a huge impact in shaping the future of the NCS and her part in a social action project.”

Kayleigh Knox, head of Year 12 at the Hartlepool school, said: “We are very proud that Amy has been chosen as an NCS Ambassador.

“Amy is a dedicated and motivated young woman, who is a support to her peers and a credit to the college.”

National Citizen Service is an experience for young people aged 15 to 17-years-old.

It is a chance for them to take part in a range of challenges, make their mark and build skills for work and life.