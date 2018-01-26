Hartlepool teenager hailed a hero after saving dad’s life when he suffered a stroke

A teenage boy has been hailed a hero after saving his dad’s life when he suffered at stroke.

Hartlepool lad Jack Cadas jumped into action after he found his dad Graeme, now 46, collapsed on the floor last April.

Jack Cadas and his mum Amanda who are set for charity run

Jack was staying with his father when he recognised the signs of a stroke and saved his life.

Graeme had been playing football days earlier when he took a small blow to the head.

After Graeme experienced a worsening headache, Jack woke up in the morning and found his dad collapsed on the floor.

But fortunately he acted quickly and dialled 111, who sent an ambulance and diagnosed him with a stroke.

Jack’s mum Amanda said: “Hospital staff said that without Jack’s intervention, Graeme would have died.

“He was only 15 at the time, but fortunately he had seen a presentation at school about stroke and what to do in an emergency.

“He saved Graeme’s life. Now Graeme has limited mobility in his right arm and leg, and although he’s making good progress, he still has a long way to go.

“Graeme was really fit and healthy before his stroke, and was training for a triathlon. He’s so determined to recover. It’s been completely life changing for him and a massive shock to everyone.”

Now Jack, 16, and Amanda, alongside Amanda’s daughter Sarah Gate and a large group of friends, are taking on the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run on Sunday, March 11, to raise cash for the charity.

Amanda added: “I actually took part in the 10k Resolution Run last year, but at the time I had no connection to stroke. Just two months later, the Stroke Association became a cause close to my heart. “This year, Jack is taking part with me and we want to raise as much money as we can to help other families affected by stroke to get the support they need.

“We’re also going to be joined by my daughter Sarah and lots of our friends. It’ll be a real team effort for Graeme.”

The money raised through the Resolution Runs will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke in the North East.

Entry fee is £16 and all runners receive a technical running T-shirt and medal.

To sponsor the Jack and Amanda visit: http://bit.ly/2DzMgEV

For more about the run, visit https://www.stroke.org.uk/resolution.