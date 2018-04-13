Hartlepool trade unions get ready to honour workers who lost their lives and fight for the living

People killed or injured in the workplace are again to be remembered by a community event in Hartlepool.

Trade unions in Hartlepool encouraging people to support Workers’ Memorial Day which also raises awareness of the importance of effective health and safety.

Preparing to lay wreaths at last year's Workers Memorial Day

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, April 28.

Edwin Jeffries, president of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: “Whether or not they have been affected by a tragedy at work, we hope that as many people as possible from across the region will join us to pay their respects and add their weight to the ongoing campaign to make all workplaces safe for workers.

“Once again, we will be providing individual flowers so that anybody attending the service can lay a flower in memory of a loved one.”

Instead of Christ Church where it is normally held, the service and wreath laying will take place in the refectory area of the new Cleveland College of Art and Design campus at the bottom of Church Street.

It is because of ongoing regeneration work in Church Square.

A lone Scottish piper will play from 11.45am and will pipe people into the refectory at 12.20pm in time to take their seats for a one-minute silence at 12.30pm.

The service will be conducted by Reverend Janet Burbury and the Reverend Andrew Craig.

Speakers will include Chris Keates, general secretary of the National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT); Gloria Mills, national secretary of UNISON; Micky Thompson, regional officer of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT); and Louise Taggart of Families Against Corporate Killers (FACK) and workers’ safety charity Scottish Hazards.

Local civic dignitaries including MP Mike Hill and the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Paul Beck will join bereaved family members in laying wreaths.

The ceremony will end at about 1.45pm.