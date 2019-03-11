Hartlepool TV presenter Jeff Stelling goes international on Prostate Cancer UK march

Marathon man Jeff Stelling will go international on his latest epic walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK – spanning covering four countries in four days.

The Sky Sports television has already completed 25 fund-raising walks for the charity in 2016 and 2017, raising close to £800,000, and aims to smash the £1million barrier as he travels to Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff and London from September 5-8.

Jeff Stelling is hitting the road again

The event is part of Prostate Cancer UK’s wider walking programme, March for Men, which returns with 10 City Walks across the UK in June.

Jeff, meanwhile, will follow up his marches from Hartlepool to Wembley, and Exeter to Newcastle, by pounding the pavements across major cities in the four nations and he is urging the public to join him.

“It’s three years since I started this life-saving journey at the gates of my club, Hartlepool United, but there is still so much work to do,” said Jeff, who wears the Prostate Cancer UK Man of Men pin badge on Soccer Saturday.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one man dying every 45 minutes from this disease. That’s why I’m walking again.

“I live in England and work in London but the wonderful work of Prostate Cancer UK stretches into Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, so I will be pounding the pavements in four historic cities – and it wouldn’t be a football march without popping in on some iconic stadiums along the way.”

Jeff’s 100-plus mile March for Men kicks off in Glasgow, at Hampden Park, and heads to city giants Rangers FC and Celtic FC before visiting Hamilton Academical and finishing at Motherwell FC.

He will board a plane to Belfast that evening with Day Two starting at Northern Ireland Football League Premier League club Crusaders before culminating at Windsor Park, home of the Northern Ireland national team.

The Belfast route also visits Cliftonville FC and Glentoran FC.

After flying back across the Irish Sea, he will be in Wales where he will head from League Two Newport County to Premier League Cardiff City and finish at the Principality Stadium.

A train into England will follow that evening before the final leg from West Ham United’s London Stadium to Charlton Athletic, Millwall FC, Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Visit marchformen.org.