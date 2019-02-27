Hartlepool United fan's surprise as Josh Hawkes personally delivers signed shirt to his home

Hartlepool United fan Mark Carroll got a big surprise when one of his favourite players delivered a shirt personally to him.

Mark, 40, who has missed just two Pools games home and away since 2006, paid £100 for a special Remembrance Day shirt worn by Josh Hawkes in a FA Cup game against Gillingham in November.

Josh Hawkles signs his shirt for Mark Carroll.

As a surprise, the midfielder then delivered it to Mark at his home and also signed it.

Hartlepool United chief executive Mark Maguire added: “We thought we could go one better than simply having Josh autograph it.



“As a show of our respect for the amount of time, effort and money he’s put in to supporting the club over such a long period we decided to turn up at his house with Josh to sign it for him

personally.”

Mark, a council highway inspector, said: “As soon as I saw Josh Hawkes' shirt was available I decided to buy it as he's a player I enjoy watching and think he will be a big player for us.

"I asked the club when I bought it if when they posted it out could they ask Josh to sign it. Then earlier this week who should appear at my house other than Josh, Mark Maguire and [media manager] Mark Simpson so I could be presented with it and get it signed off Josh.

"It was an unexpected but brilliant surprise and I have to say that Josh is a humble, shy young lad who I had a good chat with. I really do appreciate the chance to speak with Josh in person."

Money from the shirt sales goes to the Royal British Legion.

Josh said: “The players see Mark in the stands all over the country so it was great to be able to meet him and present him with the shirt.

“It’s only a small gesture and it didn’t cost us anything but hopefully it lets him know how much all the lads appreciate the miles he does to back us at every game. It's really amazing.”

The only Pools games that Mark has missed in the last 13 or so years have been away trips to Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth in 2015 when he in the middle of planning his wedding, at which H’Angus the Monkey was a guest.