Hartlepool United fans react to news that takeover talks have collapsed

Things are looking bleak for Hartlepool United after the collapse of potential talks for a takeover of the club.

We reported yesterday how Hartlepool-born businessman Chris Musgrave has withdrawn his interest in buying the cash-strapped club.

He said the financial challenges facing the National League club are "serious indeed", and he has not been able to identify the exact amount of cash required to save it.

Hartlepool United are in desperate need of new investment to avoid going into administration.

Pools are under threat of going into administration, and need to find £200,000 by tomorrow, but Musgrave says he is not prepared to "sign blank cheques".

Here's how fans reacted on our Facebook page to the news that he has pulled out of talks to save Pools.

Chris Smith: "There's so much money at the top of football and there is also more money in the United Kingdom than ever before. Football clubs shouldn't be going bust."

Michelle Cross: "A lot of people will lose their jobs if they go into administration. The football team has been established since 1908. It means a lot to the town."

Paul Nicholson: "Must be a complete mess if they can’t work out how much money is required - awful news after everyone had their hopes up."

Al Robinson: "Feels like Garry Gibson Vs Harold Hornsey all over again. Should've stuck by IOR and Ken Hodcroft. They would never have let this happen. Trading stability to chase a dream which has turned into a nightmare."

Carol Burton: "If they can't tell a potential investor exactly what they're likely to be forking out, I can't say I blame him for pulling out. Maybe they should just cut their losses and let it go."

Malcolm Laking: "Such a sad day. The way our club has been run into the ground is a travesty."

And even other clubs' fans found time to comment on Pools plight.

Ryan Haswell wrote: "So sorry to hear this, I'm a season card holder at Sunderland, but always look out for your results, would be awful to see it go into administration, hope club gets new owners and is saved."