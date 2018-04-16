Hartlepool United ‘pitch’ new idea to businesses

Businesses in Hartlepool can ‘pitch’ their ideas with a difference.

Hartlepool United are offering companies the opportunity to hire the Victoria Park for a full 90-minute match.

Pools' new owner Raj Singh

Businesses can sign up for a full matchday experience at Victoria Park for employees, business clients or friends.

The package offers sole use of the pitch for the duration of the match, while there would also be use of the home and away dressing rooms, plus the referee’s room.

The club says the matchday package can include as little or as much of the experience as people require.

A spokesman said: “We could arrange the package to include a post-match meal and access to the bar facilities, with prices upon request, while match DVDs could also be provided at an additional cost.

“We have availability of the pitch for the final week of April and first week of May 2018.”

To hire the pitch and dressing rooms for the game would cost £1,000.

Availability is limited so anyone interested in hiring the pitch for a corporate match should contact the club’s commercial department on 01429 272584 or email commercial@hartlepoolunited.co.uk for more details.

The club was on the edge of folding until new owner Raj Singh stepped in to save in and save Hartlepool United.

Singh’s purchase of Pools from former owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, was completed last week.

The former Darlington chairman has bought Pools for the upfront fee of just £1, but the deal does involve Blackledge getting staged payments dependent on the club’s success.

Pools had been teetering on the brink of administration for three months.

Singh, alongside Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday presenter and lifelong Poolie Jeff Stelling, are set to plough around £1.2million into the club, but are still open for investors to come forward and help their cause.