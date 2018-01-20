Hartlepool United Supporters Trust set to unveil new fund-raising drive

A new fund-raising drive to save Hartlepool United is ready to go.

The club's Supporters Trust is awaiting news on possible take-over talks before deciding whether to push ahead with its campaign.

The trust issued a statement outlining the position last night: "Our Trust Fundraising Appeal, is ready to be launched, and we will make a further announcement early next week.

"As it stands we have to keep an open mind and be prepared for all possible outcomes.

"Although the campaign is ready to go, as we have repeatedly stated, the advice we were given by Supporters Direct was not to ask for money until we felt it was absolutely necessary.

"We are mindful of the fact that cash is tight at this time of year in particular, and that most people will have already have donated to the two excellent campaigns that have been running this week and last.

"All donations we have received and that we continue to receive, will be deposited in a completely ring fenced Fighting Fund bank account we have set up, and will only ever be used for the purpose for which they were donated

"We would finally encourage everyone going to the game to support the team and make as much noise as possible given the media attention the game will be getting.

"Hopefully it will be a similar atmosphere as the Doncaster game at the end of last season, and the players will deliver a much needed three points.