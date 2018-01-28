Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust to gather to discuss next steps in rescue campaign

Fans of Hartlepool United are to gather to talk through what comes next in their efforts to save their club.

Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust has been set up to try and protect the club.

The talks will be hosted at Hartlepool Corporation Club in Whitby Street.

Its appeal is separate to an online call for funds set up by Rachel Cartwright more than two weeks ago as part of efforts to raise £200,000 to rescue Pools from the immediate threat of administration.

That cash - around £80,000 so far - is set to sit in a 'ring-fenced' bank account until it is needed.

The HUST appeal has already raised more than £7,700 and has set a target of £100,000.

Tomorrow night, people will gather at the Hartlepool Corporation Club, also known as the Clippy Club, in Whitby Street, to discuss the situation as it stands and what happens next.

Guests will be welcomed by vice chairman John Cooke before the review is given by Dr Richard Ward.

The agenda will then move on to the role of Supporters' Direct, which was set up in 2000 to help supporters have a hand in running and ownership in their club.

James Mathie, its head of England and Wales, Club Development, will join in the discussions.

He will be followed by a talk with Chris Turner, Hartlepool United's former manager and director, before the floor is opened up for a question and answer session.

A spokesman for HUST said: "We are expecting it to be busy, and admittance will be on first come first served basis, though we have arranged extra seating with the venue.

"The event will be live streamed on our Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

"For the open question and answers, we ask that people ask questions rather than make statements, and that questions wherever possible, are relevant.

"We can answer questions relating to our action plan, we cannot solve the left back problem at the club.

"We appreciate a lot of people will be angry, frustrated and downright unhappy, but if we can try and stay on topic wherever possible please.

"The aim of the night is to raise awareness of the roles of HUST and Supporters' Direct, and to look at positive steps we can collectively take, to ensure the long term survival of professional football in the town.

"We will of course as a trust board be glad to informally discuss issues with attendees after the event has closed.

"We don’t have the answers to everything but want to engage.

"There will be the option to sign up for membership of the trust on the night.

"We want to try and help build a community club where everyone is welcomed and feels included."

Doors to the meeting will open at 7pm with a 7.30pm start.