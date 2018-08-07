Hartlepool United to rename Victoria Park as 'Super 6 Stadium' after landmark sponsorship deal

Victoria Park will be renamed as the 'Super 6 Stadium' after Hartlepool United agreed a landmark sponsorship deal with Soccer Saturday Super 6.

The sponsorship deal will sees Pools' home ground subject to naming rights for the 2018/19 season, while the club will also display the Super 6 logo on the back of their shirts.

And club officials hope that the 'landmark' deal will help to elevate the club both on and off the field.

Super 6 branding will start to appear around the ground over the next week, while the logos will appear on the rear of players' shirts for the first time when United take on Ebbsfleet on Saturday, August 11.

READ: Liam Noble reflects on Hartlepool United's summer of progress

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is a free-to-play game, where punters are asked to correctly predict six scores in order to land the jackpot.

They have already sponsored Pools' National League rivals, and promotion favourites, Salford City, and are now teaming up with the North East side for the new campaign.

Jeff Stelling, Pools' honorary president and presenter of Soccer Saturday, naturally played a big part in securing the deal - while the club also thanked partners Utility Alliance who had reserved naming rights on the stadium.

Such a deal provides a welcome financially boost for the club while also demonstrating their commercial value, somethigng which pleased chief executive Mark Maguire.

MORE: Bates believes home form is key as he targets National League heights

“This is absolutely huge for the Club," he said.

"It’s been a really positive summer but to secure this deal elevates us commercially and will demonstrate our ability to deliver value to a multi-national company.

“Of course, a huge part of this has been the involvement of Jeff Stelling in the Club. Jeff is held in such high esteem at Super 6 that they were keen to support him in the venture with his beloved Pools.

STATS: Hartlepool United's home form under the microscope - where do they need to improve?

“Super 6 will be a partner who challenge us and educate us as we work to create an environment worthy of a return to the Football League.

“We are hugely ambitious and look forward to seeing highlights of Jeff’s celebrations on Soccer Saturday throughout the season.”