Hartlepool volunteers hailed by NSPCC for their devotion in helping protect children

Children’s charity the NSPCC has thanked volunteers in Hartlepool for their support in helping to protect vulnerable children in the North East and across the UK.

In a special event held at the NSPCC’s North East service centre, the charity’s chief executive Peter Wanless welcomed fundraising and schools service volunteers from across the region and explained how their work has helped support children when they are most in need.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “Today has been a fantastic opportunity to meet our volunteers from Hartlepool and across the North East, and to get to know our individual supporters who help us protect children and prevent abuse every day.

“Whether they take our Speak Out. Stay Safe assemblies into local schools, or fundraise to support our helplines and therapeutic services, they are helping us fight for every childhood.”

Many of the volunteers have been supporting the NSPCC for a number of years, but the committee is always open to new members.

With so many avenues of support for children in the North East, the funds these volunteers generate are more vital than ever.

Katy Carmen, NSPCC North East fundraising manager, said: “The impact that these volunteers have had on the lives of some of the country’s most vulnerable children is immeasurable. In the North East Service Centre alone we worked with 53 adults and 80 children in face to face therapeutic support, helping them to get through the most difficult experiences of their lives.

“We also deliver Speak Out. Stay Safe sessions in hundreds of schools across the North East every year, making sure children have the right information to keep themselves safe, and of course we also have Childline which is the UK’s only helpline dedicated to supporting young people when they are their most vulnerable.

“With most of our funding coming from the generosity of the public, the funds generated by these passionate and dedicated volunteers are essential to making sure we can be there for any child who needs us.”

If you would like to get involved and start fundraising for the NSPCC, contact Katy Carmen via katy.carmen@nspcc.org.uk