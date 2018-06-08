Hartlepool voters put Lennon back in TeenStar running

He’s done it! Hartlepool singer Lennon Hutchinson is in the final of a nationwide talent competition - thanks to the town’s support.

Nine-year-old Lennon was devastated when he failed to win a spot in the grand final of the TeenStar singing and dance contest after nerves got the better of him in the area finals for Northern England and Scotland.

Lennon Hutchinson is in the final of the TeenStar competition.

But he is back in the competition after winning a wildcard public vote.

It comes after his family launched a campaign on social media and put up posters urging people to vote for Lennon across the town.

His uncle Darren Magee said: “He is through to the final. There was only one wildcard place amongst all the age groups which go up to 19 which isn’t bad going for a nine-year-old.

“He is over the moon.”

He added: “I can’t believe the way the whole town have got behind him.

“The Facebook page Help Make Lennon’s Dream Come True has had over 100,000 hits. It’s been amazing.

“He performed at Port on Navigation Point on Tuesday and all his nerves seem to be gone.”

The final takes place on Saturday, July 14, at the Beck Theatre, Hayes, in London.

The overall singing winner of TeenStar will win the production of an album in one of the UK’s best recording studios, get to work with a top producer and make a fully produced video of their single.

Lennon and all of the grand finalists will also appear in a special highlights show that will be shown on Showcase TV, which can be viewed on Sky TV, Freesat and online.

Darren added: “It is quite a big thing and could lead to something bigger.

“We are just made up that Lennon is in the final.”

Lennon, who goes to Clavering Primary School, has only been singing for about a year.

He did so well at the TeenStar initial audition that he did not even have to finish his song before the judges immediately put him through to the next round.

At the regional finals he impressed by singing Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

He sang Who’s Loving You by the Jackson Five at the area finals in Dewsbury when he was slightly overawed by the occasion.

He has been working on his confidence with his vocal teacher Julie Turner.

Lennon’s family including parents Sarah and Keith Hutchinson and little sister Lyla, who live at Clavering, are all behind him.