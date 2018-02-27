Hartlepool wakes up to snow as the 'beast from the east' arrives

Hartlepool woke up this morning to find itself blanketed in snow after heavy overnight falls - and there's more on the way.

Although main roads around the town were fine, side roads and estate roads had a covering of snow.

A snowy scene in Rossmere Park, Hartlepool, today. Pic: Bill Reid.

The Met Office forecast is for snow showers or longer periods of snow for most of the morning, accompanied by very low temperatures.

Temperatures will hover around 0C all day, though it will feel five or six degrees colder.

The weather is set to take a turn for worse from about 7pm, with more heavy snow expected, and tomorrow will be colder again.

Today's amber weather warning has been downgraded to yellow for tomorrow, and remains in place for Thursday.

