Hartlepool water main burst latest 'proving to be a complex job'
Water company bosses have admitted that a mains burst has proved to be a “complex job” after the estimated time of repair was delayed by up to more than seven hours.
Three-way traffic lights were introduced to Elwick Road, Hartlepool, near its junction with Baden Street, following the leak on Wednesday morning.
After initially expecting to repair the problem by 10.30am, Anglian Water published a revised statement in which it hoped to restore supplies by 6pm.
The number of properties affected has still to be disclosed.
Anglian Water has apologised to Hartlepool residents for any inconvenience caused and ensured them that engineers are working as quickly as possible to fix the water main.
A statement on its website said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Hartlepool may have very low water pressure or no water at all.
"We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped.
"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.
"Supplies should be restored by 6pm today but we’ll update this message if anything changes.
"Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”
Further information is available by telephoning 03457 145 145 or logging onto inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/AnglianWater