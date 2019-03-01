Hartlepool weather: Cloudy with possible light rain

It looks set to be a cloudy day with light rain across the town today.

Residents can expect a mainly dry, but cloudy, with possibly the odd light shower in places.

Temperatures should be more in line with the norm for the season, but will feel cool in comparison to recent conditions, with the maximum temperature 10°C.

It will remain dry and mainly cloudy going into the evening, but with a band of rain moving in from the west during the night. This rain may be heavy for a time, especially on hills.

It won't be freezing cold in the night with the minimum temperature of 3°C.

Tomorrow there will be some light rain at first, but clearing to give some bright spells.

A further band of wind and rain will move in from the west during the afternoon, clearing late evening and the maximum temperature for Saturday will be 12°C.