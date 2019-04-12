Hartlepool weather: Cold but bright day ahead

It's a cold start to the day in Harlepool but it will remain bright heading into the weekend.

The Met Office says it will be a fine but chilly day, with sunny spells and light winds.

It should remain dry for most, although one or two light showers cannot be completely ruled out.

The maximum temperature will be 9 °C.

Tonight it will remain dry with a minimum temperature of -3 °C.

On Saturday it will remain rather cold, with variable cloud and occasional sunny periods.

The maximum temperature will be 8 °C.