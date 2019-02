Cloudy skies are expected above Hartlepool for much of today.

Forecasters for the Met Office say that there will be brief sunny spells in the town until midday.

Showers are expected from 5pm onwards and they are predicted to get heavier until 10pm when clouds will become heavier.

Temperatures will get as high as just 6 °C but tomorrow is likely to be warmer at 8 °C.