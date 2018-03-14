Hartlepool website firm looking to recruit more than 40 staff by end of the year

A Hartlepool website operator is looking to turn up the heat.

CompareTheUtilityMarket.com is an instant-quote comparison website dedicated to business and commercial utilities and can provide businesses with a completely impartial range of utility quotes across a range of more than 50 of the UK’s top energy providers in minutes.

Businesses just need clarity, honesty and a good deal. Rob Collier

Quotes are available in minutes for single site businesses, with specialist account managers available for more complex operations or larger organisations.

The business has seen rapid growth, already employing nine full-time staff within its first two months, with plans to recruit an additional 50 by the end of 2018 at its home within Hartlepool’s Advanced House.

Director Rob Collier said: “As a business owner I’ve been on the wrong end of rather expensive utility contracts, with hidden costs, high percentage commission markups and tied into deals with preferential energy providers, as opposed to getting the best deal available for my business.

“Enough is enough, businesses just need clarity, honesty and a good deal, which is why we launched CompareTheUtilitymarket.com.”

The website has already helped a number of businesses regionally and nationally, including saving a non-league football club £6,400 to ensure its survival, and a care home a further £11,000.

“We’re solely focused on supporting businesses by providing the best deal possible,” said Rob.