Hartlepool Wintertide Festival appeals for funding to make sure it goes ahead

A community festival featuring a weekend of arts, crafts and festive fun is set to be the most spectacular to date – but organisers are appealing for help to raise £2,000 to make sure it can happen.

Next month’s fourth Hartlepool’s Wintertide Festival includes a lantern parade, fireworks, festive market, carnival rides, live street performances and craft workshops at locations across the Headland including the Heugh Battery Museum, St Hilda’s Church and The Borough Hall.

Youngters Alice and Hannah Sullivan at the Wintertide Festival, Town Square, Headland, Hartlepool.

But volunteers are appeling for more sponsors and people to get involved.

Emma Wheetman and Rachel Laycock, co-directors at BloomInArt and vice chairs of the festival, have helped to organise the event along with other volunteers from the Headland Festivals Group.

Emma said: “The festival is run by a small group of volunteers. We have spent the last year planning, applying for funding and engaging more local schools, colleges and community groups in the event.

“We are seeking support to cover infrastructure costs such as security, first aid and the many hidden things that need implementing to ensure the festival goes ahead.”

Throughout the weekend, which celebrates local art, visitors can get involved in a wide variety of workshops including wreath making, marbling and creating glass gifts.

There will be performances by Hartlepool Sixth Form College and artwork installed by students from Hartlepool College of Further Education and The Northern School of Art.

Local bands will play in Headland pubs, such as Pek and Wanley at the Pot House.

Emma added: “Rachel and I believe Wintertide is a celebration of arts and culture, a platform to showcase local talent and a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“We are invested and really want the event to be a success.”

The festival, from November 23-25, has been supported by funding from Tees Valley Community Foundation, Persimmon Community Champions, Hartlepool ward councillors, local parish councils and sponsored by Thirteen Group and Pixel Boy.

Support in kind is provided from Hartlepool Borough Council.

Anyone who can help can email: info@bloominart.co.uk.

For further information see Facebook or visit www.wintertidefestuk.com