Hartlepool woman celebrates her slimming success with Peter Andre

A Hartlepool slimming star got to celebrate her success with singer Peter Andre.

Ali Stokes, a consultant for Slimming World, was congratulated on her record year of success by the pop star and television presenter.

I couldn’t be prouder of the members Ali Stokes

Ali, who runs groups in Wingate and Wheatley Hill, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter Andre when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

Earlier this year the singer supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK.

Members fill up specially-branded bags and take them along to their weekly group sessions.

Ali, from Hartlepool, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Wingate group.

“Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements, and I felt very honoured to represent the Wingate group at the Slimming World Awards.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives, and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Ali at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards.

“I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

“While each of them was inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their “Slimming World family” in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made the changes they had to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their consultant and group every week.

“So there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Ali are very special.”