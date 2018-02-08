Hartlepool woman denies attacking grandmother, 85, and punching mother

A 22-year-old woman has gone on trial accused of assaulting her mother and grandmother.

Victoria Robinson is alleged to have ‘strangled’ her 85-year-old grandmother who has dementia, and to have also punched her mother and thrown a television remote control at her.

Robinson, of Lamberd Road, Hartlepool - who is a registered carer for her grandmother - denies all allegations against her.

On the first day of her trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Ann Mitchell, prosecuting, said Robinson and her mother and grandmother, both called Irene Austin, were all living in the same house in Lazenby Road in Hartlepool at the time of the alleged assaults.

Ms Mitchell said: “Irene Austin snr is a vulnerable adult living in her own property.

“She says the defendant entered the house and said she was fed up of seeing her face, and swore at her.

“Robinson then punched her on the shoulder, kicked her left shin and pushed her up against a wall.”

She added: “She told her grandmother she would kick her again if she didn’t shut up, and that she would start on her mother when she returned from work.

“Robinson said she would break her mother’s legs, and she would be found dead in the house.”

The court heard Robinson sparked an argument with her mother.

“She asked her to collect something she had bought from an internet site,” said Ms Mitchell.

“Ms Austin jnr refused, saying she would get the item the next day.

“Robinson became aggressive, swore at her mother, then put her hands around her grandmother’s neck as if to strangle her.

“Robinson attacked her mother, pulled out a clump of her hair, and threw the television remote at her, bruising her left leg.”

Ms Mitchell told the court of two other incidents in which Robinson had taken a glass of wine from her mother, and on a separate occasion poured wine down the sink.

Robinson denies three charges of common assault on October 11 and 12. When interviewed by police, she denied the assaults saying her grandmother suffered from dementia and sometimes became confused.

Robinson said she could think of no reason why allegations would be made up against her.

She said there had been verbal arguments over her mother’s drinking, but no violence.

The case was adjourned until March 21.

Robinson was bailed on condition she does not contact either her mother or grandmother.

