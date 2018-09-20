Hartlepool woman’s appeal to find lifeline dog she believes has been stolen

A woman is desperately appealing for help to find her dog that she believes has been stolen.

Hannah Wainwright, 21, has not seen four-month-old Gomez since she returned home to find her back gate had been forced and the dog missing.

Gomez who went missing from Rossall Street, Hartlepool

Hannah says Gomez, a male Rottweiler-American bulldog cross, helps to ease her mental health issues.

She believes he has been stolen and possibly sold on.

He disappeared from Rossall Street, in the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool, at approximately 8pm on Tuesday, September 4.

Hannah said: “My back gate got kicked in. I don’t know where he has gone.

“All I want is him back. He’s like a helping dog. He calms me down.

“I keep saying he keeps me alive.”

Hannah had only had Gomez for two months.

She believes he would not have left the yard on his own and that someone physically picked him up.

He is light brown and has a distinctive thin white stripe down the middle of his face.

Hannah and her family are appealing for anyone with information or who has seen Gomez, who is microchipped, to get in touch.

She added: “It has affected me pretty bad. I can’t stop thinking about him.

“Even though I’ve got my other dog there it’s still not the same.

“All we want is our dog back.”

Police and Hartlepool Borough Council have been informed.

An appeal has also been added to the Facebook group North East Dog Theft Awareness which has been shared more than 500 times.

Cleveland Police said at this stage they were investigating the incident only as criminal damage to the gate.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Gomez can contact the North East Dog Theft Awareness group on Facebook.

Alternatively, call Hannah on 07719 096988.