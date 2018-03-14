Hartlepool woman’s challenges to help charity which saved husband’s life

A woman from Hartlepool is to take part in a host of gruelling challenges to raise funds for the charity which saved her husband’s life.

Alastair Mackay, 52, was left brain damaged in a cycling crash last August.

Alastair was in a coma for almost two weeks after the incident.

The dad-of-two’s bike was in a collision with a mini bus near Windermere, in the Lake District, and his injuries led to his retirement as a detective constable with Northumbria Police.

Alastair’s wife Avril, 53, along with family and friends, will participate in the Great North Swim, Yorkshire Three Peaks, Tough Mudder and the Yorkshire Marathon.

They will raise funds for the Great North Air Ambulance Service, which came to the aid of Alastair and placed him into an induced coma, before he was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remained in a coma for nearly two weeks.

Avril said: “GNAAS were on the scene really quickly and were absolutely amazing. The team were so calm and professional and everything they did was great.

“If it wasn’t for the swift response of the air ambulance, I don’t think Alastair would be here today.”

Alastair spent five weeks on a neuro-surgical ward before being transferred to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he received intensive therapy for seven weeks.

He was discharged in November and continues to recover at home.

From left to right, Avril Mackay, daughters Ailsa Mackay and Megan Mackay, and Alastair Mackay.