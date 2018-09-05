Hartlepool woman suffered fractured spine in A19 crash

A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a fracture to the spine following a four-car crash on the A19.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to a multi-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound near Elwick.

The collision happened at around 7.35am on Tuesday September 4, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, a Volkswagen Polo, a Renault Clio and a Citroen C3.

A 59-year-old woman from the Hartlepool area, who was the driver of the Citroen C3, was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees suffering from bruised ribs and a fracture to the spine.

Any witnesses are asked to contact PC Sean Parkin from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 163140.