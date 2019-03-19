Hartlepool woman to take on London Marathon in memory of grandparents who died from cancer

A Hartlepool-raised woman is set to pound the pavements of the nation’s capital in this year’s London Marathon to honour her late grandparents and give back to the charity which helped them.

Aimee Thompson is hoping to raise thousands of pounds by completing the gruelling 26-mile challenge next month.

Aimee Thompson with grandparents Kathleen and Dave.

She has signed up for the marathon in memory of her grandparents Dave and Kathleen who were cared for by Macmillan Cancer Support before their deaths.

Kathleen was diagnosed with breast cancer but managed to recover before the disease came back.

She passed away in 2011 aged 74.

Dave passed away not long after being diagnosed with cancer, sadly passing away on his 82nd birthday in September 2016.

Aimee Thompson's grandparents Kathleen and Dave.

Aimee, who grew up in Seaton Carew but now lives in London, told the Mail: “Macmillan were a big help more so with my grandad.

“The nurses were in pretty much every day in the last few weeks of his life and they were just lovely.

“They were always there for us during that time.

“Knowing that I’ll be able to help them and provide more care by doing this marathon is something that is very comforting.”

Aimee, who works charity the Shakespeare Schools Foundation, is no stranger to fundraising, having done the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the Great North Run in recent years.

“Me and my friends raised over £1,000 when we did the Three Peaks and I raised over £600 from last year’s Great North Run,” said the 26-year-old.

“I’ve never done a marathon before even though I’ve been running in the past few years.

“It helped me get over the grief of losing my grandparents.

“I can’t exactly say I’m looking forward to doing the marathon, but I think it will be a brilliant experience.

“I’m doing a strict training plan so that should help.”

Ahead of the run, Aimee is hosting a charity night on Saturday, March 23, at Hartlepool Old Boys Rugby Club, where Dave used to drink.

It will feature a quiz with music, bingo, a raffle and auction with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person for the event, which will get underway at 7pm.

To donate towards Aimee’s fundraising go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AimeeThompson22