Hartlepool youngster becomes face of charity champaign

A Hartlepool youngster is the new poster boy for a national charity.

Alex Grant has been chosen as the face of the North East campaign being launched by national charity, Clothes Aid.

The group, which raises money for good causes through clothes collections, has pledged to raise £20,000 a year for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

And, Alex, who is being supported by the foundation, was chosen as the face of the campaign and bags will be going through letterboxes across the region shortly.

The Greatham Primary School youngster was born with a condition called microtia - which is the under-development of his external ear.

The eight-year-old from Greatham also has aural atresia, which is a lack of an external ear canal and is hoping to get to America for treatment.

Mum Katy Grant, 37, has been campaigning under the name ‘Ear For Alex’ since 2012 to raise £35,000 for her son to undergo the reconstruction surgery from John Reinisch in the States, which will hopefully restore his hearing.

Thanks to huge support from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, the fund for Alex is now at £23,500.

Proud Katy said: “I was so chuffed when Alex was chosen for the campaign and Alex was thrilled as well.

“They came out to do a photo shoot, unfortunately I was at work, but apparently it went really well.

“The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been a really, really fantastic support to us, it is like a family. They are there whenever we need them.

“Doing the photo shoot was the least we could do to help.”

Clothes Aid said it is thrilled to launch the new partnership with the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

It will be delivering bags and stickers throughout the North-East and residents can simply fill a bag with quality clothing, shoes and accessorises and Clothes Aid will collect it on the nominated day.

Businesses, schools or community groups whom would like to support Bradley Lowery Foundation can arrange a bespoke collection with Clothes Aid at their convenience.

Lynn Murphy, communications director at the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “We are so excited with this new partnership. We have tremendous support from our community and I know residents will dig deep to their wardrobes and help us help our fantastic kids like Alex.”

Michael Lomotey, business manager at Clothes Aid, said: “We have high hopes for this partnership and our local depot and staff are thrilled to be supporting a charity so close to their hearts and home.”

To organise a bespoke collection email info@clothesaid.co.uk or call 020 7288 8545. For more information about Clothes Aid visit www.clothesaid.co.uk.