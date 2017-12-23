Hartlepool youngster gets special gift from Santa for his devotion to siblings with autism

A Hartlepool youngster who puts his siblings first has been rewarded for his selflessness with a special gift from Santa.

Ten-year-old Sonny Wintersgill is the winner of the Mail’s Dear Santa competition for the way he cares for his younger brother and sister who both have autism.

Hartlepool Dear Santa competition winner Sonny Wintersgill with brother Jack (8) and sister Macy (5).

The competition asked youngsters to write in a letter to Santa telling him why they were deserving of a special present this Christmas.

Sonny, from Northgate in the town, was chosen from dozens of youngsters for the top prize of a £100 Argos voucher, courtesy of town firm Utility Alliance.

And his delighted mum Laura Wintersgill, 33, couldn’t be more proud of her son for the caring way he looks out for his sister Macy, five, and his brother Jack, eight.

She said: “It is absolutely fantastic that he has won.

“He will probably want to get a PS4 game, or something football related, as he plays for a football club in Seaton.

“He is over the moon to have won.“His nana entered him into the competition because he is a big help with his brother and sister who have autism.

“They were both diagnosed aged four and since then Sonny has been a massive help.

“We were anxious when we thought that we had to explain to Sonny what his brother’s diagnosis was, but he said that he already knew and since then has just taken it all in his stride.

“He helps them at school, as they all go to St Helen’s, and he helps us get them ready in the mornings.

“I am very proud of him as some kids wouldn’t have been that understanding.”Laura, said that even in times when his patience is stretched by his siblings, Sonny is mature enough to know how to calm himself down.

She continued: “He always knows when he needs to go upstairs and then comes down again when they settle.

“Sonny is so caring and is someone for them to look up to.”