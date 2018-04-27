Hartlepool youngsters celebrate girl power in football

Girls in Hartlepool are on the ball when it comes to football.

More than 100 Key Stage 2 girls and staff members from Clavering Primary School celebrated the launch of FA Girls’ Football Week.

Clavering Primary School youngsters celebrate Girls' Football Week.

The youngsters took part in a Football Festival with a special World Cup theme to mark the event.

This was the showcase event for Durham Football Association and the children were joined by Alysha Cook, Durham FA Football Development Officer for Women, Girls and Disability), Zoe Nees, Durham WFC player and Scotland international, and Paul Stabler who runs Pools Youth Girls’ FC and the new Hartlepool Wildcats Centre.

Kelly Simmons, FA Participation and Development Director, said: “Girls’ Football Week is focused on inspiring a new generation of girls to get active and fall in love with football.

“Football can offer these girls so much, from sheer enjoyment, to encouraging a healthy lifestyle and making friends.”

Clavering Deputy Headteacher, Neil McAvoy, who organised the event, was delighted about how well it went.

He said: “Seeing so many girls having fun whilst playing football together across the three Clavering pitches was what this event was all about.

“There were so many smiles and so much laugher, plus the communication, cooperation and collaboration between the girls was excellent.

“On a more serious note, as a ‘Girls Active’ school, we know that events like these, combined with our day-to-day provision in PE, school sport and physical activity, help to tackle the negative attitude that girls, even at primary age, too often have about their body image.”

He also said they help to improve their attitude to PE and sport and help make PE and sport more relevant to the girls’ lives.

Girls across all four Key Stage 2 year groups participated in the event with the Middle School winners being Australia and Upper School winners being Argentina, however, the results were the least important issue during what was a fantastically enjoyable event for everyone involved.