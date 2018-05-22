Hartlepool youngsters hailed after success at international dodgeball championships

A team of young Hartlepool dodgeball players can boast to be one of the best in the country after their triumph at a major event.

Hartlepool Mavericks’s Bambis under 11s side competed against clubs from all over the country in an England Invitational competition.

Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club's under 11s with coach Stephanie Robson.

It took place at the recent Northern European Championships at Middlesbrough Sports Village which welcomed senior teams representing France, Sweden, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

Lucinda Stott, who runs Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club as well as being director of national teams for British Dodgeball, said: “At the event they selected junior teams to represent home nations.”

In the sport, players on two opposing teams try to throw balls at each other while avoiding being hit themselves.

The Bambis won each of their games against teams Ultimate Dodge, Pure Dodgeball and Billingham Bulls.

Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club's under 11s won the England Invitational at the Northern European Dodgeball Championships.

Lucinda added: “It’s a great achievement for any club to win a tournament but to win at an international tournament it’s fantastic.

“It is a real credit to the children who train every week and shows the progress they have made.”

Hartlepool Mavericks has teams for all ages and abilities and train at Belle Vue sports centre.