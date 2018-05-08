Hartlepool youngsters put on show-stopping performance

Talented young performers amazed crowds when they put on a show-stopping production in the town.

More than 100 youngsters took to the stage of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre to put on their new show called The Vibe.

A dancer shows of her moves in the KR Dance production.

The sell-out show ran from Wednesday, April 11, to Saturday, April 14, and saw kids performing a variety of dance styles ranging from commercial street dance to jazz and ballet.

It brought in over 1,600 people over the course of the week who were also able to witness incredible aerial performances.

Proud teacher and school founder Kim Ross said: “Every year we also try to incorporate unique aerial performances.

“Last year we showcased an aerial sphere and this year we had an 8ft aerial birdcage with a hoop inside for our Harley Quinn to perform in, this is one of a kind in the UK and has never been used in this way before.

“The theme was the Marvel Film Suicide Squad and it featured The Joker, Harley Quinn, Batman, Dead Shot, Captain Boomerang and the rest of the cast.

“It ended with Harley being lifted in our 8ft cage as though she were in prison exactly like the film. “A lot of people commented on Harley and young girls especially loved her.”

She added: “Our big finale was from Wicked the Musical and we had the most amazing feedback about our special effects and the skills of our performers.

“The show went incredibly and I couldn’t be prouder of the kids who took part.

Youngsters putting on show The Vibe at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

“When setting a show like this you have a vision of what you would want in your head and normally my kids hit it dead on, but this year they exceeded my expectations and went above and beyond!

“We had excellent feedback from the audience with people even asking us to do a longer week next year.”

The Vibe show featured acrobatic performances.

Youngsters of all ages were part of the KR production.

Performers from KR Dance in their latest show.

Youngsters who starred in the KR Dance show.

A dancer takes to the stage in show The Vibe at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.