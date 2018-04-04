Hartlepool youngsters show off their Easter bonnets

Hats off to Hartlepool pupils who stepped out in their festive finery for an Easter eggstravganza.

Nursery and reception pupils at Eldon Grove Academy, part of The Extol Academy Trust, made a cracking start to the holidays with an Easter bonnet parade.

Mollie Bradwell and Olivia Clendenning show off their Easter bonnets.

All 107 early years pupils at the Hartlepool academy took part in the playground procession to show off their creative Easter designs, which featured an array of birds’ nests, fluffy rabbit ears, baby chicks and brightly coloured eggs.

Assistant headteacher and early years lead, Claire Martindale, said: “Each half term our pupils get the opportunity to explore a variety of different religions, faiths, festivals and celebrations.

“We have recently been learning about Easter and asked all the children within our early years to decorate an Easter bonnet as part of their home learning.

“The bonnets were truly amazing. It’s great that so many parents and carers got involved. Our families always put in so much effort to help the children create such a fantastic display.”

Early years pupils were also treated to an Easter egg hunt in the school grounds before showing off their bonnets to older pupils in the school.

Mrs Martingdale said: “All our pupils had a great time in the parade. It was a perfect way to end a busy term before the Easter break and pupils left feeling very excited to wear their bonnets over the holidays.”