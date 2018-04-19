Hartlepool youngsters show off their hard work to Lord Lieutenant

Pupils at a Hartlepool primary school had the chance to show off their work to a special visitor.

The Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, went along to St Helen’s Primary School to meet the children and see the work they have been doing about the Commonwealth.

The Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon, (seated left) during the visit to St Helen's Primary School, Durham Street, Hartlepool, to see the special Commonwealth Assembly.

Nigel Henderson, a class teacher at the Durham Street school, said it is one of several in the region taking part in a bigger project to look at countries in the Commonwealth.

St Helen’s children were given New Zealand as their place to study in detail and Ms Snowdon went along to see their assembly on the country.

Mr Henderson said: “The children really enjoyed the visit.

“The Lord Lieutenant asked them lots of questions, and as a former teacher herself she was very interested in what the children were doing.

“It was a very successful day and I think she was very impressed by school and the children.”

As well as watching the assembly, Ms Snowdon also got the chance to tour the school and see how it operates.

She also met head boy Toby Smith and head girl Hannah Verrall during her visit.

Mr Henderson said all schools taking part in the event had the chance to apply for a visit from the Lord Lieutenant of Durham, and she has also visited another couple of primary schools in the town.

He said next week there will be a regional workshop in the town for the children.

And the event will culminate with everyone coming together at Durham Cathedral.

The teacher said it is a hugely exciting project for the children to be involved with, and they are looking forward to the workshop and visiting the cathedral.

He said the key aims of the project are to develop pupils’ understanding of the Commonwealth and Commonwealth values, and geographical and cultural understanding of their allocated country.

Schools from Hartlepool, Durham and Teesside have been allocated a Commonwealth country to research and represent at the event at Durham Cathedral on April 25.

The fundamental principle concerning the office of Lord-Lieutenant is that the holder is Her Majesty the Queen’s representative in the lieutenancy area, and it is their first and foremost duty to uphold the dignity of the crown.

The Lord-Lieutenant aims to promote a good atmosphere and spirit of co-operation by the encouragement he/she gives to voluntary service and organisations and by the interest taken in the business, industrial and social life of the area.