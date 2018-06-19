Hartlepool youngsters win gold at international karate competition

A brother and sister from Hartlepool have won two gold medals after competing in an international karate competition.

Ekam and Sheena Takhar who are students from the Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club, have become Canada National Karate champions after taking part in the Canada Open Karate Championships.

Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club students Ekam and Sheena Takhar.

Ekam, 13, and Sheena, eight, flew out to Canada with their parents to take part in the event on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, which saw the pair compete against other youngsters from across the world.

The event, held at Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia, was an open competition which meant that anyone could enter as long as they were at the level required.

It meant that the pair had to battle against some of the very best athletes from across Canada, the USA, Japan, India and Europe.

Ekam was competing against youngsters in the 12-13 age category and came away with a gold medal in Kumite, which is contact fighting.

While Sheena competed against youngsters in the 8-9 category and won a gold in Kata, which is a series of pre-arranged moves in a set routine, and a silver in Kumite.

The pair train every week at the Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club, a full time non-profit Karate club based at 126 Whitby Street South.

The club has 300 students who are aged from as young as three to those who are adults.

Coach Carl Jorgeson, 35, said he and his wife, head coach Amy Jorgeson, 35, were very proud of the athletes.

He said: “Ekam has competed at a national level before, but it was his first international competition.

“While Sheena is stepping up from regional competitions, so for them to have done so well and come away with three medals is fantastic.

“Sheena has been training since she was around three years old and Ekam has been training for ten years.

“It is a prestigious competition and there were some very top competitions taking part so it is fantastic achievement and we are very proud.”