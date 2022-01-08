Hartlepool's West View Road closed after car collides with telegraph post
West View Road was closed on Friday evening (January 7) after a car collided with a telegraph post.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 10:42 am
The road was closed between the junction at Warren Road and the Brus Corner Roundabout after a car hit a telegraph post just before 7pm last night.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the incident at 6.53pm and sent two appliances from Hartlepool.
The fire service has confirmed that the road was closed “for safety reasons” as cables were hanging over the road.
Crews left the scene shortly after 8pm.