The fire brigade spent over an hour at the scene.

The road was closed between the junction at Warren Road and the Brus Corner Roundabout after a car hit a telegraph post just before 7pm last night.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the incident at 6.53pm and sent two appliances from Hartlepool.

The fire service has confirmed that the road was closed “for safety reasons” as cables were hanging over the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews left the scene shortly after 8pm.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.