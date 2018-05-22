Hartrlepool defendants sentenced for assault, threatening behaviour and theft

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

James Casey, 35, of Lancaster Court, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for two offences of theft.

Andrew Walker, 38, of Marske Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 40 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £385 costs for assault.

Christopher Russell, 35, of Elphin Walk, Hartlepool, was given a community order of 12 months, 60 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £125 costs for threatening behaviour.

Jamie Smith, 32, of Elphin Walk, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £160 in fines, costs, and compensation for threatening behaviour.

Lorraine Earles, 50, of Hood Close, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £105 costs for threatening behaviour and theft.